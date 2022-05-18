VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.07 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $276.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 102.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 65.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.