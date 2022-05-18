Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$13.85 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$376.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCM shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

