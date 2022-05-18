Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.51 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VCAP opened at GBX 47.97 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.47. Vector Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.83).

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

