Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 2,183,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,476. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

