Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.62. 67,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,157,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 247.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

