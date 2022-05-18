Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $16.20. Veru shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 195,851 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

