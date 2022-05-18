Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

