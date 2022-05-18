Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,551 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $17,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,005.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $19,023.18.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40.
RBOT stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.