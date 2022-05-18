Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,393 shares of company stock valued at $169,607.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

