Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.69

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTXPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

