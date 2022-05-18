Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Director Clay Thorp Acquires 21,802 Shares

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp purchased 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,538.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay Thorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Clay Thorp purchased 3,000 shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Shares of VIGL stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 66,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

