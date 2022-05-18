Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.