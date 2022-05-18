Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

NYSE VSTO traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,416. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 63.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 44.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.