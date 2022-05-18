Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.19) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.85) to €13.60 ($14.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.54) to €13.10 ($13.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Vivendi stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

