Vodafone Group Public Limited Plans Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119.34 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.76.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

