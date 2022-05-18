Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.74 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

