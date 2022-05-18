Wagerr (WGR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,769.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $2,769.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002068 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,611,073 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

