Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 382,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The firm has a market cap of $345.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $8,156,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

