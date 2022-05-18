Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WMT opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $361.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.08.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

