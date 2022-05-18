Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Warby Parker by 71.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

