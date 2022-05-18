Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Danske lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.35) to €10.10 ($10.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.63) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.98. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

