Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $489.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to announce $489.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,453. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

