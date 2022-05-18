Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):

5/12/2022 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

5/10/2022 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00.

3/31/2022 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 912,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $289.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 923,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 167,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

