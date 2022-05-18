Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

WERN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

