Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 35,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,121. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

