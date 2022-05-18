Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.