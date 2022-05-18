Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of HYI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.