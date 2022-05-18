Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,766. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
