WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $332,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

