Whiteheart One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,874.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.29 or 0.00460900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $15,874.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

