Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 130,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,083. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

