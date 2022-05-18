Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $73.26. Approximately 5,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 784,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,209 shares of company stock worth $451,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.