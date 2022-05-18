Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 2,974,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

