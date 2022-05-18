Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 203 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.17).

In other news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($138,683.43).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

