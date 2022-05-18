Wix.com (WIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $91.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $120.00.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

5/16/2022 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/25/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/19/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,907. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

