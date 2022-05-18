Wix.com’s (WIX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.