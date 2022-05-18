WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get WM Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.