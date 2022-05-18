Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.15. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

