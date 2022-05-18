World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE:INT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,139.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 55,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

