Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

