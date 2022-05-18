WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $2.31

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $7,074.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00485204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,632.70 or 1.87005519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.