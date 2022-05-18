Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Reaches $197,173.20

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00010305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $197,173.20 and approximately $112.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,124.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.00716557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00497472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.49 or 1.68375751 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.