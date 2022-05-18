Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559.20 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $559.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $293.15 or 0.01010156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,385.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,218,923 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

