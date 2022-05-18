WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $192.10 Average PT from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $$101.74 during trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.