WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perforn” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$136.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.74. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.16 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

