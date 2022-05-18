WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 6.5%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 77,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,389,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

WW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WW International by 177.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

