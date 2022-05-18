Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. 3,999,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,389. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

