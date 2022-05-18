Xcel Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

