Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $704,623.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,385.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.