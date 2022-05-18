Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 10,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

