Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Xometry were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

